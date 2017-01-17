LAHORE

To make the provincial capital garbage-free, Mayor Mubashir Javed has announced a two-month cleanliness drive during which every street will be cleaned.

Nine special squads, each squad will consist of 30 employees, would launch this drive on Wednesday from those nine union councils that contain garbage and are not cleaned properly. These union councils are being selected on the recommendations of deputy mayors.

The decision for the cleanliness drive was taken in a meeting with regard to Solid Waste Management Company chaired by the mayor on Monday at Town Hall committee room.

The meeting was attended deputy mayors, MD Solid Waste Management Bilal Mustafa Syed and representatives of Ozpak, Albarak and LWMC. “The main aim of all cleanliness agencies is to make Lahore clean city for which elected representatives including deputy mayors, chairmen, councillors and others would cooperate with them”, the mayor added.

He revealed that it is the vision of chief minister to make Lahore a garbage-free and a clean city and all elected people would try to accomplish civic vision of the CM. He directed deputy mayors and UCs chairmen to monitor this cleanliness drive and involve other elected people in it.

0



0







Mayor announces cleanliness campaign was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179692-Mayor-announces-cleanliness-campaign/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mayor announces cleanliness campaign" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179692-Mayor-announces-cleanliness-campaign.