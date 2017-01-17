Rawalpindi

A large number of citizens are being witnessed crowding ‘Lunda Bazaars’ to purchase woollies and warm second-hand clothes especially in Sunday bazaars.

The shoppers majority of them women were busy buying second-hand items. They were checking out cardigans, sweaters, jackets, socks, caps, mufflers, and gloves for their minors.

With temperature dipping down with each passing day the sale of warm clothes especially those arriving from China is registering enormous surge in the Sunday bazaars of the town.

Chilly weather especially at night of last few days forced the people to buy winter clothes and other necessary items to bear the sudden wave of coldness.

All kinds of wears and accessories including gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweater, shirts and jackets are seen hanging in front of shops and stalls of weekly bazaars attracting the customers.

Heaps of second-hand quilts, blankets and rugs are up for sale in the weekly markets of Rawalpindi. Crowds of people both poor and middle class can be seen bargaining with retailers in markets and weekly bazaars.

There is no other option except to buy winter clothes when the cold and chilly breeze of Murree and Margalla Hills is in full swing, Shehzad, a resident of Chaklala, said.

Sale of winter clothes is going on as usual said Amjad a stall holder at Saddar Bazaar. To a query about the average sale of winter clothes, he said that owing to very high prices people were reluctant to buy clothes. However, the cold wave that gripped the city few days back forced the people to buy winter clothes and blankets for themselves, he added.

He said that they had no other option to sale clothes on high rates because we had bought them on high prices. He said that almost twenty to fifty per cent rise had been observed in prices of winter clothes compared to last year.

The vendors and dealers are doing brisk business as nowadays the demand of their clothes has increased manifold. Many people in all these bazaars on Sunday claimed that every year second-hand garments shops were decreasing as the Chinese manufactured clothes were replacing them.

The Chinese garments are now in greater abundance than the ‘lunda’ items, commented Hamza, who was busy in selecting a sweater in a second-hand shop at Railway Road Bazaar. Thanks to the ‘Lunda Bazaars’ poor people can buy imported second-hand clothing at reasonable rates to mitigate the hardships of winter, another customer said.

