Rain in Karachi is not a blessing. Citizens have to put up with power outages, traffic jams etc. On January 14, residents of Soldier Bazaar faced long hours of power outages due to heavy rain. Power went out and the KE team couldn’t restore it. No power for almost an entire day.

It is surprising that the KE management hasn’t come up with a coherent strategy to deal with feeders getting tripped as soon as the city receives rain. No electricity causes a lot of problem for citizens. The KE management is requested to look into this serious matter.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi

*****

On Friday (Jan 13), the first rain of the year brought happiness on the faces of the people of Karachi. However, the rain turned sour when several rain-related incidents happened in the city in which a few people lost their lives as well. In addition to this, lack of planning and management halted the lives of residents. The roads turned into swimming pools and became the main reason of traffic congestions in the city. Improper drainage system couldn’t drain water from submerged streets. Power outages made the lives of the people miserable. Naked wires on roads not only posed a serious threat to commuters, but reportedly also claimed the lives of a few.

The question is: why is the government never prepared to deal with the issues that appear right after the first drop of rain in the city? The longer the rain lasts, the more dangerous it becomes for the people of the city. The Met Department had warned the concerned authoritiess that an unseasonal rain spell is expected. It was the responsibility of the local government to take immediate measures as soon as the rain was forecasted. Had the local authorities taken proper measures, the rain would not have caused any difficulties. The already deplorable condition of garbage in the city has been aggravated because of the rain spell. The government needs to take a serious and immediate action towards these rain-related issues to save the lives of the people.

Maheen Aziz

Karachi

0



0







Rain in Karachi was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179603-Rain-in-Karachi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rain in Karachi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179603-Rain-in-Karachi.