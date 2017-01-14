SWANSEA, United Kingdom: Fresh from signing a new contract Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has demanded his team-mates ramp up their performances, beginning with the Premier League game at struggling Swansea on Saturday (today).

Koscielny, who has committed himself to 2020 — which would mean the French defender has been at the Gunners for 10 years — says it is vital they rediscover their form having slipped to fifth in the table, eight points off leaders Chelsea.

“We will progress every year but we need to push more,” said Koscielny, 31. “The team has stayed the same and we don’t have many players coming or going from the club so it’s important to keep our best players at the club. “We want to win together so we will do everything we can to succeed.”

