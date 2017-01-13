ISLAMABAD: Chairman Hashoo Group Sadruddin Hashwani condemned the malicious campaign against Gen (R) Raheel Sharif on the issue of heading military alliance of 39-Muslim countries against terrorism.

“General (R) Raheel Sharif is an extraordinary person, whose role to eliminate terrorism through Zarb-e-Azb is remarkable and unmatched,” he said in a talk with The News and Jang on Thursday.

Sadruddin Hashwani said it is a matter of pride that the world not only acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed forces but also the commitment of General (R) Raheel Sharif for the security of Pakistan. “But it seems that one specific lobby was making efforts to make General (R) Raheel Sharif controversial as the campaign was launched against him on the basis of wrong perception,” he added.

The Chairman Hashoo Group said the offer to General (R) Raheel Sharif to appoint him advisor of the Muslim Alliance Force proved that Pakistan is not in diplomatic isolation in the world nor in the alliance of 39-Muslim states.

He said Pakistan Armed forces is guarantee for the security and stability of Pakistan and it is matter of pride for Pakistan that the alliance of 39-Muslim countries wanted to take the advisory services from the ex-Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan armed forces.

Sadruddin Hashwani said the alliance of 39-Muslim countries should take benefits from the services of General (R) Raheel Sharif for his long military experience and also from his experience of fight against terrorism as it will be an honour for Pakistan.

