Al-Karam Sports win in cricket tourneyJanuary 13, 2017Print : Sports
KARACHI: Al-Karam Sports beat Nazeer Hussain Gymkhana by eight wickets in Muhammad Zameer Khan Memorial Cricket Tournament here at the Students Ground.
Nazeer Hussain Gymkhana batted first and were all out for 125 in 38 overs. Qadir Abbasi top scored for the side with 41 runs. Muhammad Aijaz captured four wickets for 19 runs. Iqbal Butt picked three wickets.
Al-Karam Sports easily achieved the target in 22 overs with eight wickets in hand. Muhammad Rizwan scored unbeaten 53 runs.