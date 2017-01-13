Rawalpindi

The residents of Union Council (UC-4) Dhoke Mangtal have underlined the need to replace outdated water pipelines as the contamination in the drinking water being supplied to them is increasing to a dangerous level.

Raja Muhammad Sadiq, a resident of Dhoke Mangtal, said that the water pipelines in the area were laid down some forty years ago and now they have developed holes due to which sewage is mixing with drinking water thus posing threat to the health of the residents.

Another resident, Sajid Hussain said the residents living on streets no 5, 10, 18 and 20 are receiving contaminated and dirty water through pipelines that is even not fit to wash dishes. He said following excavation of streets in the past, the sewage has been seeping into the existing rusty water supply lines and the residents have no option but to drink unhygienic water.

Councillor Ward No. 2 Rashid Mehmood Mughal said they submitted an application to Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Raja Shaukat who immediately issued orders to lay down new water pipelines in Dhoke Mangtal. Councillor Ward No. 3 Haji Muhammad Akhtar said they are still waiting for implementation of the orders issued by the Wasa managing director, adding "The supply of dirty water to the residents is such a big problem and it needs proper attention of the concerned authorities."

