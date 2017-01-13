Pakistan custodian of Gandhara Buddhist civilisation: PTDC managing director

Islamabad

Pakistan is the custodian of Gandhara Buddhist Civilisation and there are numerous holy places in this country of great value for Thai Buddhist people. This was stated by Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Managing Director PTDC during a meeting with Suchart Liengsaengthong, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand.

After restoration of peace and betterment of law and order situation in the country, the Thai tourist flow is once again showing a remarkable increase over the previous two years. The significance of Buddhist civilisation remains in Pakistan for Thai people can boost up tourist flow to Pakistan as a result of proper publicity.

He added that I am surprised to realize that above 33 million tourists visit Thailand every year and we are ready to learn from their experience by adopting the strategies of Thailand tourism industry. Thailand Government will provide assistance for restoration / maintenance of Ghandhara Archaeological Sites in Taxila and Swat.

MD urged the Ambassador of Thailand to hold food festival on reciprocal bases and training in the field of tourism and Hotel management may also be revived.

MD PTDC also emphasised to introduce tour packages of both the countries and promote tourism mutually by public and private organizations / companies. MD PTDC informed Thai Ambassador that publicity material on Ghandhara will be published in Thai language soon. “We will also provide links to Thailand Embassy in Pakistan and Embassy of Pakistan in Thailand on our website. PTDC will invites travel writers to project Ghandhara Heritage and highlight tourist attractions of Pakistan to enhance the soft image of Pakistan in Thailand,” he added.

He said that bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism as per vision of the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan regarding promotion of tourism in the country is essential. PTDC intends to sign MoU with Thai Air for promotion of tourism in Pakistan.

The ambassador of Thailand appreciated the idea given by the MD PTDC for promotion of tourism. He said that monks will be invited from Thailand. Familiarisation trips of tour operators and travel agents will be arranged. The Ambassador of Thailand told the MD PTDC that the Thailand embassy will invite four chief monks as guests.

PTDC will extend the local hospitality in Pakistan. The ambassador also emphasised to market the famous tourist destinations among the Thai tourists. He also pointed out that the tourism department, come up with the slogan like Amazing Thailand, Malaysia truly Asia. The MD PTDC said that I have already chosen of Slogan: Truly Paradise Pakistan.

MD PTDC said that meetings with Chairman of Tourism authorities of Thailand and also with the chief of the tourist police in Thailand will be held to gain the experience from tourist police. MD PTDC said that Pakistan is the land of opportunities for investments.

The ambassador showed keen interest in organizing a Buddha Heritage exhibition in Thailand to attract the Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan to see their religious sites at Taxila, Thakt Bhai and Swat.

The Ambassador requested the Managing Director PTDC to arrange display of the Buddha relics in temples / monasteries to attract thousand of Thai Buddhists to the Gandhara Civilization lies in Taxila. The MD PTDC said that the Buddhists conference will be arranged to invite the Buddhist Scholars and tour operators to attend the conference.

The MD informed the ambassador that we are already working to promote religious tourism, Eco tourism, Sport tourism and health tourism in Pakistan.

The MD invited the Ambassador to visit PTDC Head Office to discuss further promotion of tourism in both the countries. The ambassador accepted the invitation and said that he will visit PTDC very soon. Further MD PTDC will arrange the trip to Khewra Salt Mines in the 3rd week of January 2017.

At the end of the meeting the Managing Director PTDC, Ch. Ghafoor Khan presented the souvenir as a good will gesture to the Ambassador of Thailand. The Ambassador of Thailand thanked the Managing Director for his visit to the embassy of Kingdom of Thailand and appreciated his effort for promotion of tourism in the country.

