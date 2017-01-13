Islamabad

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday launched a documentary on the life and literary work of legendary poet Ahmad Faraz, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The 20-minutes long documentary highlights various aspects of Faraz’s vibrant personality and his poetic contribution in projecting human values and the cause of depressed section of the society.

The launching ceremony was largely attended by literary figures and lovers of the revolutionary poet of the modern time. Those who spoke on the occasion and paid rich tributes to his qualities of head and heart included Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, Iftikhar Arif, prominent anchorperson Hamid Mir, his sons senator Shibli Faraz and Sadi Faraz, Major (r) Amir besides Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui

The vice chancellor said that the university fulfilled its responsibility of preparing a befitting documentary on the life and work of the great poet and it was according to a commitment he had made on his death anniversary last year.

The documentary was jointly produced in highly professional way by the University Department of Urdu and Institute of Educational technology.

The documentary titled ‘Faraz - Ehad Saz’ also contained his TV’s interviews through which he elaborated his dreams and imagination for a better society that he portrayed through ‘Ghazals and poetic verses. It also consisted of comments on his poetic life by his brother Masood Kasur, his son Shibli Faraz, Fateh Muhammad Malik and Kishwar Naheed.

The speakers congratulated Dr. Shahid Sididqui and his team for producing most inspiring documentary on Faraz. The AIOU took credit of doing direly needed task. The University, they added has made itself prominent in the last two years by arranging variety of social and literary activities.

While eulogizing Faraz’s courageous and revolutionary thoughts, they said that he stood boldly against the dictatorial regime and went through imprisonment for speaking truth. Faraz, they said was widely appreciated for his sense of humor and presentation of poetry in romantic way. D

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui further said that University will soon research-based special edition on the poetic work of Ahmad Faraz, besides writing theses on Ph.D-level. He also highlighted the University’s in making the varsity a hub of academic, social and literary activities. The University, he added was laying special focus on promoting applied research. So far, eight research journals have been published as well as eleven international conferences were arranged to disseminate research-based knowledge that aimed aim at serving the society.

0



0







AIOU launches documentary on Ahmad Faraz on his birthday was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178749-AIOU-launches-documentary-on-Ahmad-Faraz-on-his-birthday/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "AIOU launches documentary on Ahmad Faraz on his birthday" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178749-AIOU-launches-documentary-on-Ahmad-Faraz-on-his-birthday.