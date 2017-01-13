Islamabad

A delegation of Kyrgyzstan led by Kyrgyzstan Minister for Economy Kozhoshev Arzybek Orozbekovich called on Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting, says a press release. The federal minister welcomed the delegation and said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Kyrgyzstan and the visit of minister for economy would enhance bilateral cooperation and lead to greater partnership between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion Kozhoshev Arzybek Orozbekovich said that Kyrgyzstan wanted to enhance relations with Pakistan in different fields especially sports, culture and economy. Riaz Pirzada said that Pakistan also aspires to boost ties with Kyrgyzstan and ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in every field including sports, youth programmes, educational programmes etc.

The visiting delegation apprised the federal minister that the Kyrgyzstan is going to hold World Nomad Games next year and invited him to visit Kyrgyzstan to participate in the opening ceremony of the games.

Both sides also agreed to exchange coaches for the training of the players of the two countries especially in view of the World Nomad Games. Youth exchange programme was also discussed during the meeting.

Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada accepted the invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan and lauded the hospitality and nomad life of Kyrgyzstan. Secretary Minister of Inter-provincial Coordination Raja Muhammad Nadir Ali and Director General Pakistan Sports Board Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera were also present in the meeting.

