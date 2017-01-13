Sixty exhibitors to attend LDFA from January 21

KARACHI: As many as 60 exhibitors are participating in the 6th edition of the Livestock Dairy Fisheries Agriculture (LDFA) exhibition and seminar at the Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam from January 21-22.

This was disclosed by Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEPD) Chairperson Naheed Memon in a press briefing at the SBI House on Thursday.

“Besides, a number of foreign investors, foreign companies and international agriculture experts are expected to participate in LDFA,” she said, adding that there will be 20 exhibitors promoting exotic birds, while 13 agriculture companies, 19 local and international companies and banks, two companies of dairy and livestock, six companies in poultry and fisheries, and 10 associated institutions and trade bodies are also participating in the event.

Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Memon Mujeeb-ud-din Sahrai said that on the inaugural day, the SEDF and SBI chairperson would launch “Agri Business Challenge” for the students of the Sindh Agriculture University; whereby, three best proposals will be sponsored by SEDF for their implementation.

In the context of livestock, 28 percent buffalo, 27 percent cattle, 24 percent sheep, 28 percent camels and 40 percent poultry population of the country is found in Sindh.

SBI Director Projects Abdul Azeem Uqaili talked about the ready projects for investment in this sector and said that the government of Sindh is committed to promote dairy sector not only for food security, but also to improve value addition and value chain.

In this regard, he said the objectives of LDFA 2017 included to position Sindh as an economically viable province by identifying the areas / locations for investment in LDFA sectors; and to engage the financial institutions and investors for the establishment and promotion of agriculture sectors.

“And to provide confidence to the foreign and local investors; to highlight investment opportunities in agriculture sectors of Sindh; to produce exportable surplus by bringing in efficiency and technology in the entire value chain of these sectors,” he added.

Meanwhile, UAFA of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Director Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar informed newsmen that the last five LDFAs cumulatively materialised business / commercial deals, amounting to Rs1 billion and boosted the agrarian economy of Sindh.

“This year, as well, LDFA is expected to attract a lot more participants and visitors, including foreign and domestic businessmen and investors, banking and investment professionals, representatives of federal and provincial governments, ministries and departments and a large a number of graduating students from SAU Tando Jam,” he added.

Later, SBI Director Admin Abrar Ahmed Shaikh said that a large proportion of Pakistan’s, especially Sindh’s economy is directly and indirectly linked with the agriculture sector, as it provides 40 percent of employment to our labour force and contributes 23 percent in GDP. “I want to reiterate the government of Sindh’s resolve to promote and boost investment in agriculture and livestock sectors,” he added.

0



0







Sixty exhibitors to attend LDFA from January 21 was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178668-Sixty-exhibitors-to-attend-LDFA-from-January-21/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sixty exhibitors to attend LDFA from January 21" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178668-Sixty-exhibitors-to-attend-LDFA-from-January-21.