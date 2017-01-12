LAHORE

The federal government has waived the customs duty on all imports pertaining to Lahore Orange Line Metro Train which is encouraging for timely completion of this project.

This was revealed by Kh Ahmad Hassaan, chairman of the steering committee for the project while chairing a weekly progress review meeting here on Wednesday.

He said that civil work on package-II of the project from Chouburji to Dera Gujjran was being executed round the clock and construction of all the 13 elevated stations along this section had also been initiated besides assembling of the track. The order for import of form works for pre-casting U-tub girders and transoms has also been placed, he added.

The meeting was informed that so far 59 percent civil work on the project had been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, GT Road to Chouburji was 74 percent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 44 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 60.3 percent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town, it was 57.5 percent.

The meeting was told that comparing to the previous year, 15 million cubic feet additional gas was being supplied in the Lahore region.

