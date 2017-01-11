Lahore

All Pakistan Workers Confederation has demanded the government take quick preventive measures to save the lives of ship-breaking workers.

During a meeting here on Tuesday, All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) office-bearers said the ship-breaking labourers died every day in fire as five workers were killed in a tragic accident recently at Gadani, Karachi. They demanded that the culprits of the incident be brought to book and an independent judicial commission be made to probe the matter. They also urged the government that temporary and contractual workers be brought to the regular cadre and the workers be allowed adequate free medical facilities on their retirement.

The meeting was chaired by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the confederation. The meeting was also addressed by other labourer leaders, including Yousaf Baloch, a trade unionist, Ch Anwar from Railway, Osama Tariq from textile industry, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar from Irrigation, Niaz Khan from carpet industry, Adal Khan from Wapda Housing Society, Muhammad Waris from Workers Welfare Board, Muhammad Fayyaz from NBP, Salah ud Din Ayyubi from PWD and Hassan Muhammad Rana from PTCL.

