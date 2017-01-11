LAHORE

The initial report of recent accident at Lodhran railway crossing was presented to the Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday.

According to the report, intense fog in Lodhran was the major cause of the heinous accident. Moreover,it was shown in the report that train driver, gatekeeper and rickshaw driver showed their negligence.

Later, addressing a meeting, Railways Minister directed to install siren and red light warning system at every level crossing.

Illegal structures: Staff of Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority demolished several illegal shops in different localities here Tuesday.

Officials said the team demolished a pillar situated on 95/B PCSIR Staff Scheme while several illegal shops were demolished in Punjab View Housing Scheme during its ongoing operation against violations of building bye-laws.

They said the operation was launched on the directions of the Lahore Development Authority DG and would continue.

Health dept: Punjab Health Department has said that the total health sector development budget for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, and Primary and Secondary Health is Rs 44 billion for the fiscal year 20016-17 as compared to last year’s development budget of Rs 24 billion.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, a Health Department spokesman said that the government enhanced the development budget of health sector about 43 percent. He said that neither the health development budget had been diverted to any project nor was being transferred to any other development sector.

He said that the rumors regarding the transfer of health sector development budget to other projects were baseless. The spokesman said that 40 DHQ/THQ hospitals were being revamped in the current year.

The spokesman said that, on the direction of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, 500-bed teaching hospitals were being constructed with the medical colleges of Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

He said the chief minister had recently approved purchase of 14 mobile health units for provision of basic health facilities at the doorstep of people.

