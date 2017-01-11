Print Story
Withdrawal of fertiliser subsidy flayed
January 11, 2017
Lahore
LAHORE
Kissan Board Pakistan has castigated the federal government over withdrawal of fertiliser subsidy, saying it will hurt farmers as well as production of crops.
In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, KBP President Ch Nisar Ahmad and Secretary General Irsalan Khakwani said that price of fertiliser would be costlier by Rs500-1,000 per bag due to anti-farmer step of the government.
They were of the view that tall claims of the government about giving relief to farmers worth billions of rupees had proved to be mere statements. Farmers' representatives demanded the government withdraw this step as soon as possible.