Islamabad: International University of Kyrgyzstan (IUK) and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will establish a joint distance learning institute for the benefit of their students and academic staff.

The decision to this effect was taken during the meeting held here on Tuesday between the visiting Kyrgyz Extraordinary ambassador and chairman Board of Trustee IUK Asylbek A. Aidaraliev and the AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

In this connection, both sides are likely to sign a formal agreement by January 20. The proposed institute will be set up in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyz Republic, in support of government of Pakistan and Higher Education Commission. Faculty members of AIOU will be engaged for the purpose.

Ambassador Asylbek said collaborative partnership with AIOU will be highly beneficial since it is pioneer in introducing distance learning system in Asia, Both sides also decided in principally to benefit from each other experience in the fields of Arabic and English teaching.

AIOU will assist IUK in arranging text books and multi-media material. Asylbek further said that they are also interested in availing the services of AIOU’s Department of Arabic and Islamic studies for teaching of Imams in Kyrgyzstan.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui gave him comprehensive briefing on the University’s overall learning management system. He told him that they have been successfully meeting the educational needs of depressed and marginalized section of the society for the last 42 years and providing affordable quality education at their door-step. He also apprised the visiting academician of the University’s national and international collaborative partnership and the steps being taken for promoting online education.

Ambassador Asylbek took a round of various departments of the University and appreciated its multi-media support being provided to the students. He took keen interest in the Accessibility Center set up in the Central Library for visually impaired students. Dr. Zahid Majeed, in-charge International collaboration and exchange office, AIOU and Rizwan Shoukat, a senior official of HEC accompanied the visiting delegate during the visit.

