KARACHI: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has convened its general council meeting in Lahore on January 30.

The meeting will begin at 11am at the Avari Hotel. Besides formalities, establishment of the Olympic Academy, POA website updates and sports seminar will be the important points on the agenda. POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan will chair the meeting.

A POA official told ‘The News’ on Monday that the issue of National Games, which Quetta is supposed to host, will also be discussed in the meeting. Pakistan’s participation in international events will also be discussed.

