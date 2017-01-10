Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with University of Gujrat organised a Sufi Night at National Library here on Sunday night.

The students of Gujrat and International Singer of Turkey Ersin Faikzade who is also goodwill Ambassador performed in the musical show arranged in the honour of delegates of four day International Literary conference on Language Literature and Society.

The audience highly appreciated the performance of students who presented plays in the show and performed on famous sufi songs. Later Turkish Singer Ersin Faikzade performed and enthralled the audience at jam packed National Library Auditorium.

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Professor Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio Managing Director National Book Foundation Professor Dr Inamul Haq Javeid foreign delegates writers scholars and poets attended the musical night.

Later, PAL chairman appreciated the performance of the students of University of Gujrat saying that our youth are very talented and beautifully conveyed message of peace in their performances. He also thanked Turkish Singer Ersin Faikzade for performing for second time in honour of International Conference delegates.

