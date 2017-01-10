Islamabad: Federal Government Employees Housing Federation (FGEHF) has decided to launch Phase-III for federal government employees.

Membership scheme will start from January 17 and will continue for one month. This scheme will be built in village Tamma Morian on Park Road. Land will be acquired at market rate for this scheme. Islamabad administration has issued section iv for acquiring land.

This housing scheme will be developed on 10,000 kanal land. Fifty per cent plots will be allocated for members of Supreme Court. Plots of 5 categories will be available for federal government. Cost of five marla plot has been fixed Rs11,04,000; 7 marla Rs16,00,000; 10 marla Rs21,00,000; 14 marla Rs28,40,000 and one kanal Rs40,00,000.

