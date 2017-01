LAHORE

"Rasm-e-Qul" of niece of Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, daughter of Ch Javed Chattha and wife of nephew of former governor Mushtaq Gurmani Khalid Khan, Jayeda Khalid Khan, was held at the Gurmani House in Gulberg here Monday.

Various people from all walks of life, including politicians, social figures and government functionaries attended. Maulana Naeem Butt offered Dua. Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafaat Hussain, Major (R) Tahir Sadiq, Riaz Asghar Chaudhry, Moonis Elahi, SM Zafar, Dr Khalid Ranjha, Hamid Nasir Chattha, Pervaiz Malik, Najaf Abbas Sial, Omar Faraz Cheema, Mian Misbahur Rehman, Aamir Sultan Cheema, Vicas Mokal, Sardar Asif Nakai, Mian Maqsood Ahmad, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Rana Khalid, Ch Gulzar, Shafay Hussain, Rasikh Elahi, Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Muntaha Ashraf, Tariq Sindhu, Asim Nawaz Cheema, Dr AR Khalid, Brigadier (R) Ejaz Shah, Mian Munir, Yousuf Ahad Malik, Mian Afzal Hayat, Asghar Gondal, Ghulam Hussain, Mian Shehzad Tufail, Abbas Gondal, other political and social figures offered Dua.

