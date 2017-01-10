LAHORE

Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Asif Saeed Manais has desired for establishing more sub-campuses and para-veterinary schools of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore in remote areas. He also called for enhancing liaison between the UVAS and the Livestock and Dairy Development Department.

According to a press release issued here, the minister paid a visit to the UVAS on Monday and held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, deans of faculties, senior faculty members and administrative officers of the university. The minister lauded the progress made by the UVAS in a short period of time and assured all-out support to the university in its endeavours for the benefit of poor farming community.

He also sought UVAS support in shape of knowledge economy for making effective policies for the betterment of poor farmers, consequently contributing to the development of livestock sector.

Earlier, the VC briefed the minister on UVAS history, campuses, labs, academic, research and development projects, clinical services, various farmers and butchers training programmes and national and international collaborations. He said that university was working very closely with the livestock and poultry industry and playing an active role for the development of livestock sector. He also talked about the unfounded misconceptions in the mind of general public about the poultry meat which, he said, was very nutritious and a healthy food. He said that UVAS was providing full support to the industry in meat supply chain to ensure safe and quality meat reaching the consumers.

Later, the minister along with the vice-chancellor visited various departments and laboratories of UVAS. Asif Saeed Manais also planted a sapling in front of the UVAS Business School.

