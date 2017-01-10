LAHORE

A full bench of the Lahore High Court has directed the Advocate General Punjab to present original summary of the Punjab government allowing setting up sub-campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University, Lahore without fulfilling the legal requirements.

The bench led by Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi issued these directions while hearing the petition of students against the university administration after Higher Education Commission of Pakistan had declared it illegal and the campus was closed for the students.

Dr Khawaja Alqama, former VC of BZU, who had materialised the idea of setting up this campus with public-private partnership, appearing before the court submitted that in 2011, they faced a deficit of Rs450 million in annual budget. He said they asked the government for grant but it refused saying that they should generate funds on their own. After that he studied cases of different universities and introduced this public-private partnership. At this, counsel of Alqama intercepted him saying that he needed legal assistance before recording his statement.

Appearing on behalf of Alqama, Advocate Abid Saqi submitted that there were 11 sub-campuses of different universities in different cities and therefore, there should be no discrimination against BZU for having sub-campus. At this, Justice Naqvi said the Act of 1974 of the university does not allow sub-campus. Justice Naqvi also said there is no approval of syndicate for the sub-campus.

Appearing before the court, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed submitted that different universities had sub-campuses but this public-private partnership was a different thing. He said education had become an industry but such franchises of the universities could not be allowed like fast food outlets. He said had the Punjab government made legislation in this regard, it would have been done. He said in 2014, when he was functioning as executive director of HEC, he had written a letter to the VC of BZU highlighting the illegality of its sub-campus but nothing was done.

The court directed Dr Mukhtar to present record of his correspondence with Higher Education Department, Punjab, different universities and the government about sub-campuses until next date of hearing.

The court also directed a representative of a group, which was running BZU campus, to submit details of students, courses and financial benefits they had from the campus.

Appearing before the court, current VC of the BZU submitted before the court that on January 23, they would start classes of students and within few days there would be an advertisement in newspapers. The court adjourned the hearing until January 13.

