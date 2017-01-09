LAHORE

DIG Operations awarded punishments to 54 police officers and officials on charges of corruption, delay in registering FIRs, abuse of power, illegal confinement, and on other charges.

SI Muhammad Waseem was dismissed and Qila Gujar Singh SHO inspector Muhammad Hussain and SI Muhammad Ismael were penalised with forced retirement. Those officers and officials, who had been awarded other punishments including forfeiture of service, censure, stoppage of increment and demotion include Johar Town SHO Maqsood Gujar, former SHO Civil Line Akhtar Hussain, Sattukatla SHO Nasir Abbas, inspector Amjad Ali, Sarwar Road SHO SI Asim Jehangir, Kot Lakhpat SHO SI Imran, SI Muhammad Raza, former SHO A SI Zia ul Haq, SHO Defence B Qamar, Iqbal Town SHO Mohammad Sarwar, SI Shakeel Khurshid, Township SHO Ahmad Usman, SI Taimour, SI Amjad Javed, SI Hammad Hussain, SI Atif Raza, SI Yasar Abbas, SI Muhammad Ramzan, SI Rizwan Lateef, SI Waqas Hussain, SI Khurshid Ahmad, ASI Khadam Hussain and others.

Shot at, injured: Two persons were shot at and wounded by one Lada Gujar and his accomplices in the Akbari Gate area on Sunday. The injured persons identified as Waseem and Fiaz had been admitted to hospital where their condition was said to be critical.

vehicles: Mujahid Squad claimed to have taken action against 440 motorbikes and 17 other vehicles on various charges, including wheelie-doing and unprescribed registration number plates. SP Mujahid directed the supervising officers of Mujahid, Dolphin and PRU to continue operation against wheelie-doing, vandalism and suspected vehicles.

