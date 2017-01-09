Print Story
Prisoner dies under mysterious circumstances
A 35-year-old prisoner of Camp Jail died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.
The man was identified as Zohaib, son of Abdul Hameed. He was jailed in connection with a murder case. On the day of the incident, he was found dead in his barrack. Police shifted the body to morgue.
reunited: National Highways and Motorway Police, Central Zone has reunited an eight-year-old boy with his parents. The boy was found on National Highways near Pattoki. The Motorway Police patrolling officers Tahir Mahmood and Atif Irshad spotted the boy who was later identified as Muhammad Zeshan Arshad, son of Muhammad Arshad of Jumber. The child was handed over to the family in the presence of witnesses.