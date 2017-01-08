FAISALABAD:Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) vice-president Engineer Ahmed Hassan on Saturday urged the government to enhance exports to African countries forthwith.

Chairing a meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on Liaison with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Hassan said overall export share to African countries is hardly 1 per cent and we must take immediate steps to enhance it.

He said the government through TDAP is making strenuous efforts to increase Pakistani exports. Similarly, the FCCI is also making efforts to contribute its role in enhancing exports from Faisalabad, he said.

He maintained that the FCCI despite its limited resources had arranged many foreign delegations providing opportunity to its members to explore the export potentials of various international markets. He observed that China is switching over from labour to high tech industries, saying that it would create a vacuum especially in African markets and Pakistan can easily fill this gap.

He said this is a new opportunity and the Government of Pakistan should take the Pakistani exporters into confidence to fill this gap.

He also pointed out that India has already started activities in this respect and it has created special desks in all Indian embassies working in various African countries.

He said that Pakistan should also establish such desks which could explore the available potentiality and suggest to the Pakistani exporters to avail from these opportunities.

