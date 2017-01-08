PESHAWAR: Seven people were wounded in a gas cylinder blast inside a house in Khattak Colony on Saturday. Two of the wounded were discharged after emergency treatment while Aslam Noor, Usman, Danial, Malaika and Ishal are being treated for burn injuries.

