KALAYA: Several areas were cut off from the rest of the tribal areas as parts of the Orakzai Agency received its first major snowfall in two years on Saturday. Mamozai, Daburi, Ghiljo, Tarangi, Dargai, Mandan, Manikhel Darra, Mandati Killay and other areas received blizzard, leading to closure of all major roads and cutting off these areas from the rest of the agency. Heavy snowfall pushed the mercury to the freezing point causing hardships for dwellers, particularly the recently-returned internally displaced persons. The prices of firewood have also shot up due to the high demand after the sudden drop in temperature.

0



0







Orakzai receives first snowfall in two years was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177626-Orakzai-receives-first-snowfall-in-two-years/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Orakzai receives first snowfall in two years" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177626-Orakzai-receives-first-snowfall-in-two-years.