DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed and four others, including two women, sustained injuries in a road accident near the Gharibabad locality on Saturday, official sources said. They said that one Abdur Rauf was on his way in the limits of the Nawab Police Station when his car overturned. As a result, Abdur Rauf was killed on the spot while four other persons, including two women, sustained injuries. The body and the injured, including Ayesha Bibi, Zegha Bibi, Falak Sher and Rehmanullah, were taken to the Civil Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan where the condition of the injured was stated to be stable.

