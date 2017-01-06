Social media to be monitored for curbing extremism

Punjab Apex Committee

LAHORE: The Punjab Apex Committee on Thursday decided to ensure strict monitoring of entry and exit points of the province. The participants also agreed to strict action against those involved in spreading terrorism, extremism, and sectarianism on social media as well as zero tolerance for violations of the Amplifier Act.

The decisions came as a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif agreed on taking more coordinated and effective steps for eliminating terrorism, extremism and sectarianism and launching a terrorism, extremism and sectarianism and launching a crackdown without any discrimination against those providing financial support to the terrorists and their facilitators, closing down all sources of financial aid to them.

National Security Adviser Gen (r) Nasser Janjua, Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sadiq Ali, Punjab Rangers DG Maj Gen Umar Farooque Barki, General Officer Commanding Maj Gen Sardar Tariq Aman, Chief Secretary Capt (r) Zahid Saeed, Inspector General Police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Home Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan, National Security Division Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other senior military and civil officers attended the meeting.

Progress on the steps being taken to eliminate terrorism, extremism and sectarianism in the province under National Action Plan (NAP) was reviewed in detail in four-hour long meeting.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the steps taken under NAP and it was resolved that efforts would be continued to uproot terrorism, extremism and sectarianism from the province. It also appreciated successful operations carried out by the Punjab government and law enforcement agencies against terrorists and their facilitators.

The meeting paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the personnel of army, police and other departments.

The meeting decided that zero-tolerance policy would be implemented against those involved in printing and distribution of literature based on religious hatred and implementation of law of a ban on provocative speeches would also be ensured.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said, “Our survival lies in the elimination of terrorism and the whole nation is united to achieve this objective. NAP is a guarantee to peace in the country.”

“The decisions of military and civilian leadership have yielded positive results and incidences of terrorism and sectarianism have decreased considerably due to the steps taken under NAP,” he added.

He said the world also acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by the country in the war against terrorism. “We are fighting the war against terrorism through unity, solidarity and harmony and winning the war against terrorism,” Shahbaz added.

The chief minister expressed the hope that Pakistan would achieve victory by rooting out menace of terrorism, extremism, militancy and sectarianism forever. He said NAP had been fully implemented in the province with a number of important steps taken, which yielded substantial results.

“Punjab is the first province where ‘Safe City Project’ has become operational and use of modern technology is proving helpful in the war against terrorism,” he noted.

He said the process of geo-tagging of madrasas, mosques and worship places had been completed, as the government was determined to eliminate terrorism utilising all the available resources. “The war against terrorism will be continued till the elimination of the last terrorist,” he promised.

Earlier, Lt-Gen Sadiq called on Shahbaz, as matters of mutual interest and steps being taken in connection with NAP were discussed in detail.

The national security adviser also held a meeting with the chief minister. The steps being taken under National Action Plan came under discussion during the meeting which was also attended by the corps commander.

0



0







Social media to be monitored for curbing extremism was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177184-Social-media-to-be-monitored-for-curbing-extremism/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Social media to be monitored for curbing extremism" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177184-Social-media-to-be-monitored-for-curbing-extremism.