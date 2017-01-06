NEW DELHI: Ministry of External Affairs Wednesday made its stand clear on China and Pakistan, stating that they expect both the countries to act rationally and understand the depth of the evil of terrorism.

Commenting on China's step of blocking India's move to list Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a United Nations-designated terrorist, Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar said they expected China to hear voice of the world on terrorism. "We do expect China to hear the voice of the world on terrorism, not just the voice of India. And the voice of the world is heard over and over again at many fora. I will particularly remember the speech our external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj made at the United Nations General Assembly this year. It was really a high point of UNGA this year. The central point is to recognise the dangers of terrorism," he said.

Warning China of fatal consequences double standards can lead to, Akbar hoped the former to realize the depth of terrorism. "We hope China, as a matured and responsible nation, will understand that double standards are simple self-defeating, even suicidal. China has its own terrorist problems.

China recognises them, addresses them in bilateral agreements. We hope and we are sure that China can be persuaded to see the depth and evil of this menace.

Perhaps 14 out of 15 members agree on this," he said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said India is pursuing China to declare Azhar an international terrorist. "We are pursuing China to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar an international terrorist," Singh said.

The Union Home Minister's statement comes just days after Beijing blocked New Delhi's move to list Azhar as a United Nations designated terrorist. Shifting focus to another neighbouring country Pakistan, Akbar said they hoped the former to see the path of reason and act sensibly.

"The engagement with Pakistan needs to continue as has been said and was first stated by Vajpayee. We have to deal with them. We deal with them eyes open, but we don't deal with them with minds closed. In that respect, the talk of inflammation doesn't necessarily help. We hope that Pakistan will see the path of reason.

We hope Pakistan's friends will persuade it to see the path of reason," he said.

