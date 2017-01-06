PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has stressed the needs for efforts for rehabilitation and development of infrastructure facilities across Fata.He expressed these views during a briefing on the progress of repatriation and rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) from Fata at the Governor’s House on Thursday.

The meeting was told that 276,494 out the 336,042 displaced families have already been repatriated to their native places. The remaining 59,548 families also include those who are camped across the border in Afghanistan, it was added. Governor stressed to expedite efforts to getting the foreign commitments materialised and ensure release of arrears within the shortest possible time. He said that steps were underway at the proper level to bring back those families who had shifted across the border to Afghanistan.

