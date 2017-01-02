Strengthening women

-
Strengthening womenJanuary 02, 2017Print : Newspost
Women empowerment refers to strengthening the social, economic and educational powers of women. It refers to an environment where there is no gender discrimination and women have equal rights in community, society and workplaces so that they can play their part independently and comfortably. But in doing so, women in Pakistan have to deal with the issues of the inherent superiority complex among males, high level of domestic responsibilities, and restrictions to participate in social, economic and religious activities.
The solution to this gender inequality is education and awareness. Society should be educated regarding the fact that men and women are equal, and they both should have equal access to resources. It is time the entire nation promoted this equality for the betterment of the people and the progress of the country.
Fahim ud Din
Sialkot