KARAK: The activists of Karak Rights Movement blocked the Indus Highway near the Jail Chowk to protest lack of basic facilities in the area.

The protestors, led by Hayat Khattak, Shabbir Khattak and others, marched to the Indus Highway on Saturday morning. Later, central president of Awami Raj Party and MNA Jamshed Dasti also joined the protesters. They blocked the Indus Highway for an hour, and a long queue of vehicles was witnessed on both sides of the highway.

The speakers on the occasion said the incumbent government had miserably failed even to provide electricity, gas and drinking water to the people despite having hefty funds of oil and gas royalty in the district.

They said the residents were facing massive loadshedding and drinking water shortages. They said gas from Karak has been provided to Punjab but the local population was facing gas shortage in the area.

