Fear of the future

The Public Service Commission of Azad Kashmir advertised various posts of AC, ASP and SO in 2011, but the commission could not conduct the examination until 2015. The written examination for these posts was conducted and in May 2015 the result was announced. The qualified candidates started receiving the interview calls July 2015. While the interviews were being conducted, a general election was held in AJK. The moment the new government came into power, the commission’s work started getting questioned. A writ was filed in the high court and the whole process of interview was halted. By that time 34 candidates were selected on various posts.

However after two months, the Supreme Court declared that the whole process stood null and void and directed the commission to re-conduct a paper of précis and composition. Although it sounded unfair to successful candidates, they did take the re-examination. Almost the same candidates who had qualified for the exam again were issued the interview call letters. The whole process was repeated again only to meet its ill-fate of getting halted. All successful candidates are in a state of confusion. They are uncertain what the future will unfold. They have been waiting for these posts since 2011. The concerned authorities and the government are requested to think about the future of the country’s young talent. A lot of these people don’t have multiple options since they come either from the middle or lower strata of our society.

Khurram Iqbal

Lahore

