JI chief warns of protest over PanamaLeaks

CHARSADDA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Friday said that they would launch a protest campaign if they did not get justice from the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Panama Papers case.

“We would take to the streets and block squares if the Supreme Court failed to decide the Panama Leaks case on merit and provide us justice,” he warned.He was talking to reporters after offering condolence to JI local leader Major (r) Akbar Khan on the demise of his brother here.

The JI chief said that the 2017 would be a test year for the nation and judiciary.“The people would be left with no other option but to take to streets if the court failed to solve this burning issue on merit,” he added.

Responding to a question about the extension to military courts, the JI chief said that military courts were no solution to any problem. He said that the military courts were established for a specific purpose and stipulated period of time and the two years period would expire soon.

He said that instead of giving extension to the military courts to continue functioning, the government should take necessary steps to strengthen the civil courts. “There is democracy in the country and in democratic societies there is a need for strengthening the civil courts and civil institutions,” he added.

Senator Sirajul Haq criticised the Indian review of the Indus Water Treaty and its threats to revoke the water sharing formula between the two countries, saying these developments were a declaration of war against Pakistan.

He feared that Punjab would be turned into barren land if India revoked the Indus Water Treaty and stopped the flow of water to Pakistan.“Unfortunately, there is no full time foreign minister to protect the interest and present the case of Pakistan in an effective manner,” he went on to say.

He said that Pakistan was being isolated while the power of India was growing by the day. He added that India was lobbying effectively while Pakistan failed to lobby and protect its interest.

