Print Story
X
-
IDPs’ repatriation schedule announcedJanuary 01, 2017Print : Peshawar
WANA: The political administration of South Waziristan and Pak Army have announced schedule for the return of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native areas.
Officials said that IDPs from the Bhittani tribe would return to South Waziristan from January 1 to 2 while the people belonging to Sarwakai tehsil would start returning to their areas from January 3 to 8.
The return process of the IDPs hailing from Tiarza tehsil would be carried out from January 16 to 22. The residents of Ladha, Kanigaram and Makeen would be sent back from January23 to 29. The IDPs have been directed to get themselves registered at the Khargi area in Frontier Region Tank.