Concerns expressed over Thar reservoir’s impact on locals

Residents of Tharparkar want location of reservoir meant for power plant to be shifted as it will turn underground water saline, accuse company building it of harassing them

Supporting the Tharparkar residents protesting against the construction of a “dangerous” reservoir in their area, rights activists, lawyers and journalists demanded on Friday that the government should protect the rights of indigenous people.

They were speaking at the “Thar Dialogue” organised by the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler) at the Karachi Press Club. National Commission for Human Rights chairman Justice (retd) Ali Nawaz Chowhan presided over the dialogue, where the representatives of residents of Tharparkar briefed the participants about the situation in the wake of construction of reservoir by a company working on coal mining and installing a coal-fired power plant.

They said that the management of company was threatening residents, who were demanding that the location of the reservoir be changed. “The protesting locals are harassed and declared as RAW agents,” said Lila Ram, an advocate from Tharparkar.

“The reservoir will destroy the environment of the area, poison the underground water and displaced the local population,” he added.

The other speakers at the dialogue included Sindh NCHR member Anis Haroon, Advocate Faisal Siddiqi, Piler executive director Karamat Ali, Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum’s Jamil Junejo, Ghulam Mustafa Khoso of the Sami Foundation, Dileep Doshi from Tharparkar, and Piler’s Zulfiqar Shah.

“The locals have the right under the ‘Wajibul Arz’ revenue law to claim the land where they have been living for decades and earning their livelihood,” said Ram. “In case the state intends to acquire that land, the local people must be asked first and compensated according to their desires,” he said quoting the famous Qazalbash case against land reforms in the Federal Shariat Court.

He said during the hearing of the Qazalbash case, Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani had given arguments by quoting a case at the time of Prophet Hazrat Dawood (AS) when the latter, on the directions of God, had started the construction of Baitul Muqqadis on a piece of land owned by a common citizen. The owner refused to give the land for the construction of holy place, thus Hazrat Dawood (AS) failed in the negotiations. His son Hazrat Suleman tried to negotiate and eventually struck a deal. Hazrat Suleman went to the owner and requested him to sell his land for the construction of a worship place. Ultimately, the owner gave in and the land was donated.

Ram said the State could not break the revenue laws. He suggested that a fact-finding mission led by the NCHR should visit the area and prepare a report. He also requested NCHR member Anis Haroon and Piler’s Karamat Ali to be part of the fact-finding mission.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqi said in the cases against development projects anywhere in South Asia, the high courts seldom provide a relief to the petitioners. However, he added that the courts took the cases of property rights and compensations seriously, so the locals should file cases in that direction.

“Environmental and health issues are also given serious considerations by the courts,” he added. He advised using substantive a struggle, both political and social, and adopting tactical efforts by going to the courts for claiming indigenous rights and compensations. He regretted that after the World War-II most of states in the world had become authoritarian by not doing anything for the welfare of the people.

“It’s the same here in Pakistan, where the Constitution provides all rights to its citizens, but in practice these rights are not enforced.” Siddiqi advised the locals to use local expertise to build their case. “You have to frame this issue tactically. Otherwise, this struggle will be labelled anti-development and anti-CPEC. Sindh is also testing the same development model which is being practicing in Balochistan.”

Anis Haroon said the commission had provided detailed information in its report about the problems in Tharparkar. “Only some cosmetic measures have been made after the report and few doctors have appointed,” she added.

“The reason behind the people’s resentment in Thar is that their customary rights are being violated. We personally saw that the area in Thar, where the coal project is being started, has been completely sealed off and in that enclosure all facilities are being provided, which are not available in neighbourhood.”

She asked as to why these facilities were not being provided to the local population. “The Tharis main concern is that traditional culture will be destroyed.” Karamat Ali said the prime responsibility of the State was to protect and guarantee all rights to its citizens, especially to the marginalised sections.

“We have to protect interests of local. The company is trying to suppress the voice of the locals,” he added. “Facts are being kept hidden from the media. Ghulam Mustafa Khoso from the Sami Foundation said there was a violation of rights in Thar coal area.

“In that area sweet water is available underground and people are still drinking that. After construction of the reservoir the groundwater will become saline,” he noted.

Dileep Doshi from Tharparkar said 2,700 acres would be affected because of the construction of the reservoir. “Tharis are not against development. Our demands are simple; we want the reservoir to be shifted to some other place. When they claim it is government land, then why has any government representative not come to talk to us. Only people from the company are discussing the issue with us,” he added.

0



0







Concerns expressed over Thar reservoir’s impact on locals was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175850-Concerns-expressed-over-Thar-reservoirs-impact-on-locals/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Concerns expressed over Thar reservoir’s impact on locals" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175850-Concerns-expressed-over-Thar-reservoirs-impact-on-locals.