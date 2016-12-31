DERA BUGTI: Unidentified terrorists on Friday blasted a water pipeline in Dera Bugti. According to reports, mistaking the water pipeline for gas pipeline, the terrorists blasted it with explosives. As a result, water supply to village Sufaid was suspended.

Law enforcement agencies reached the spot immediately, surrounded the area and started searching for the terrorists. The authorities later started repair of the pipeline to restore the supply.

Meanwhile, the Frontier Corps foiled a sabotage bid and defused a 10 kg improvised explosive device near the Pat Feeder Canal area of Nasirabad late Thursday night. According to an FC spokesman, acting on a tip-off, the FC personnel along with a bomb disposal squad team reached the site and defused a 10-kg IED which was planted, beside the Pat Feeder Canal for sabotage activities. The FC personnel cordoned off the entire area and started a search to arrest the outlaws.

