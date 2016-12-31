MANSEHRA: The Police Training School, Mansehra, conducted a 10-day special course in collaboration with United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) to enhance professional approach of policewomen in gender perspective.

“Policewomen from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the gender-based training course to match international standards in investigating crimes and offensive committed by women and juvenile offenders,” Tariq Iqbal, the principal of PTS, told reporters on Friday.

He said policewomen from Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunnu, Karak, Swati, Dera Ismail Khan, Mansehra and other district of KP attended course.“On completion, these policewomen can investigate women and juvenile offenders in perspective of gender as physiological attitude and nature of crime committed by women and juvenile are different in nature as compared to men,” said Iqbal.He said those who attended the course were educated on how to perform duty as policewomen and what sort of measures and precautions they should keep in mind.

