Youth found murdered in Miani Sahib

LAHORE

A 20-year-old youth, unidentified so far, was found murdered in the Miani Sahib graveyard on Friday.

The victim was spotted by locals. A police official said some unidentified suspects had tortured him which resulted in his death.

The identity of the victim will help further resolving the motive behind his murder. Lytton Road police have removed the body to morgue.

21 stolen cars: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) claimed to have arrested six thieves involved in thefts of cars and bikes, and recovered 21 cars, 31 bikes, 4 kg charas and illegal weapons from their custody.

The accused have been identified as Sharafat Ali alias Baba, ringleader of Babar Car Snatching Gang, and his two accomplices as Liaqat Ali alias Sharif and Aslam alais Achi.

AVLS Model Town claimed to have arrested ringleader of Bush Afghani Bike thieve gang named Muhammad Khan alias Bush and his accomplices Khudai Raam and Amanat Ali.

DIG Investigations Sultan Ch has announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the police team.

Security: DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf has ordered the officers concerned to take indiscriminate action against wheelie-doers and against those doing hooliganism on New year night.

He directed the SHOs to adopt zero tolerance policy to avert any untoward incident.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting regarding New Year night security.

UET VC: The University of Engineering and Technology is fully determined and making efforts to maintain the academic successes of 2016 in 2017 to provide technical skills and manpower to the engineering sector of the country.

These views were expressed by UET Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid in his remarks on conclusion of 2016. He stated that a big number of undergraduate and post graduate admissions were taken and two convocations for graduates were organised.

The massive measures were taken to implement outcome based education.

Moreover, he described that UET arranged many programs in the field of engineering and technology in which conferences and workshops were at top of the list.

Construction works were started as well in the main and sub-campuses along with memorandum of understandings were signed with national and international academic and industrial organizations to extend relations.

Further, the vice chancellor said the university trained many engineers for Sahiwal Coal and Bahawalpur Solar Park Power projects which was a matter of pride for it. Various other training sessions were started to enhance the abilities of teachers and students to polish their potentials practically for giving opportunity to explore more and more with great spirit.

The students also proved themselves in different co-curricular activities throughout the year.

He added that the journey of success would also continue in the 2017 to ensure and meet the challenges of future while extending to new sectors of development.

He expressed hope that upcoming year will be helpful to keep students and teachers on the track of development and for this purpose the university will take various initiatives in collaboration with national and international departments.

0



0







Youth found murdered in Miani Sahib was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175669-Youth-found-murdered-in-Miani-Sahib/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Youth found murdered in Miani Sahib" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175669-Youth-found-murdered-in-Miani-Sahib.