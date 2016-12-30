‘Extension in courts’ tenure to be govt’s failure’

PESHAWAR: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said establishment of military courts had undermined the civil courts and extension in their tenure would be a failure of the government.

Talking to the media here, Fazl said his party welcomed the PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari back home but his decision to contest election for an NA seat was beyond his comprehension. He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a gamechanger and it would bring prosperity and development in the country.

Fazl said it was beyond him why some people were against the project and were trying to make an issue out of it. “Those who have any reservations about the CPEC should express them in an explicit and candid manner instead of making it controversial through their ill-conceived statements,” he said. He said the PTI chief Imran Khan was known for taking frequent U-turns on matters of national importance.

“Imran always snubbed parliament and parliamentarians and the very next moment he changed his decision and sat in the same house which had been insulting for last three-and-a-half years.”

He recalled that former chief secretary KP Arbab Shehzad had resigned from his post and wrote a lengthy letter containing severe allegations against the PTI ministers, law-makers and other stalwarts.

He said massive interference in the administrative affairs of the government departments had paralysed the administrative machinery and it was difficult for him to stay in the office. He demanded that the resignation letter of former KP chief secretary should be made public. He said the KP government failed to deliver as it had ruined all the state institutions and as a result competent and honest officers were reluctant to remain part of the administrative set-up in the province and preferred to be posted to other provinces. Regarding the National Action Plan (NAP), the JUI-F chief said it had not been fully implemented.

