LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq has said that if the courts and the Parliament fais to control corruption the masses will have no option except to come on roads.

Talking to a delegation of MPAs and district government officials from Azad Kashmir in Islamabad on Thursday he said that during the last seventy years the corrupt elite had been plundering public money and assisting each other in loot. The present ruling system was essentially a system of exploitation and injustice.

He said that the feudal lords and capitalists took the general public simply as insects and after coming to power through public votes they never looked back towards the poor voters. Sirajul Haq said that the JI was continuing a drive to wipe out corruption. It had also held rallies, public meetings and moved the judiciary. He said the masses was united against the corrupt and desired their accountability.

He said that since the Parliament had disappointed the masses in this regard the people should unite and join the JI campaign against the plunderers. Meanwhile he appealed the masses to offer Namaz-e-Istisqa (Prayer for rain) today after Juma prayers.

He urged the Ulema and Khatibs in villages, towns and cities all over the country to come out in the open for the special prayer and seek divine mercy in the form of showers as the dry spell had prolonged for many months.

