Common people hailing from different areas of the country but earning their livelihood in Rawalpindi and Islamabad appear to have been heartened in any way by the wisdom that has prevailed upon a politician when he is a third-time prime minister. Previously they were not happy for certain reasons.

The point of wisdom is in Nawaz Sharif’s invitation to work together to all opposition parties who assert they want socio-economic betterment of the common man. “It’s never too late to mend ways.”

Rain or no rain, electricity or no electricity, milk or no milk, water or no water, the common man has to survive in all circumstances: he has to survive, even if there’s nothing to eat but grass, he has learnt many things from his brethren in the armed forces to live and die honourably for the motherland when the enemy attacks it. Who’s the enemy and where’s he?

He knows. He prays to God Almighty for ‘roti’. Many ordinary citizens talk frankly because they have nothing to lose but chains -- ‘poverty is my asset’, says one of them.

Educated men and women say: What have we gained and lost over the years? Where will our wrong-doings in daily life lead us to? When shall we learn from our past mistakes? Do we really want to make our motherland a safe, strong and prosperous home for our children who need proper upbringing, education and healthcare? Such are the questions which have occupied their minds. Interaction with non-political citizens suggests there’s now developing a consensus that it’s the self-interest, especially of the rich who come into power, which is fast eroding our society.

The common man feels self-interest is prevailing upon the human value, there seems no difference between what is good and what is bad. Launching of nuclear power plants like the 340 MW Chashma should augur well in eventually replacing poverty with prosperity. “But for that all our leaders will have to think alike,” say the common people.

