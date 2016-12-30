ISLAMABAD: The European Union has contributed funds worth $4.5 million to enable livelihoods and nutrition programme run by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to continue in the hardest-hit drought areas of Sindh, a statement said on Thursday.

The contribution of $4.5 million from the European Commission Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection Department (ECHO) is being used to assist the recovery and stablisation of the people affected by food insecurity and drought, it added.

The funds will also help provide nutrition support; thus, preventing further deterioration and develop households capacity to strengthen their economic recovery. The most vulnerable household in terms of malnutrition and livestock yields losses are being prioritised, EU Country Director Finbarr Curran said. "We know that in some areas 37 percent of deaths recorded were children. Hundred percent household experienced moderate drought, 83.8 percent faced extreme water scarcity and 27.7 percent do not have access to safe water sources, life saving and nutrition-specific activities in Sindh, focus on community Management for Acute Malnutrition and Infant Young Child Feeding using specialised nutritional products."

