Raja Pervaiz welcomes Zardaris’ decision to contest NA election

SUKKUR: Former prime minister Raja Perwaiz Ashraf, while talking to the media in Khairpur at MNA Nawab Wassan’s house, said there is a dual system of rule being run in Pakistan. He said the PM of the PPP had faced judicial trial but for Nawaz Sharif the law is different. He said parliament is the centre of politics and mother of politics. He said the decision of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on entering parliament is a wise decision. Raja Pervaiz said the PPP will win the elections in all the provinces if they were fair and transparent. He said ‘Dama Dam Mast’ policy of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari caused fits to a political party after he decided to go to the people of all provinces.

Raja said there was a crisis of wheat in the country during the PPP rule and the government had resolved it by giving relief to growers, which resulted in record production that also enabled the country to export wheat to other countries within one year.

Referring to the Panama Leaks case, he said, if it was against a prime minister of the PPP, he would have been hanged, but Nawaz Sharif is enjoying the rule and power. He said Nawaz Sharif should have left the premiership over the Panama Leaks scandal but he continues to rule. He declared that now his days are counted because Bilawal Zardari is determined to send him home.

The former prime minister said a dictator had usurped the powers of parliament, but Asif Ali Zardari restored its sanctity and provided autonomy to provinces. He said the PPP believes in supremacy of law and is expressing its point of view, but Chaudhry Nisar and Nawaz Sharif do not agree with the demand of supremacy of law. On attending the sessions of parliament, he recalled that the PPP prime minister used to attend the sessions and faced the parliamentarian’s questions, but Nawaz Sharif does not bother to come to parliament nor answering questions.

The PPP leader and former prime minister said the doors of PPP were open for all political parties, including Imran Khan. They would be welcomed if they decoded to join the announced long march of Bilawal Zardari against Nawaz Sharif. However, he said, the PPP also has decided to take into confidence all political stakeholders.

He said the four points of Bilalawal Zardari are justified and in the grand interest of welfare and prosperity of the country, while Nawaz Sharif was reluctant to accept them. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Maulana Fazlur Rahman is a senior and respectable politician, but he had no updates and had been assigned by Nawaz Sharif for talks with the PPP.

He said the nation is united and will fully support the Pakistan Army to retaliate to Indian aggression and added that Pakistan Army is not only at high alert at the Line of Control but is also fighting against terrorism.

The PPP leader said the trial of Benazir Bhutto’s murder case is underway. A few of the assassins have been killed and some arrested. He said ZA Bhutto had assumed power when Pakistan had been divided but he kept the nation united and restored the rule of law and Constitution.

Speaking about the Thar Coal project, he said it was taken up by the PPP government, but the present government was exploiting it. And on the plea of its execution, was forcibly evacuating people from the area. Claiming about performance during the PPP’s rule he said it had given a raise of 120 percent in salaries of the government employees.

He claimed the Nawaz Sharif-led government had failed to address the loadshedding issue but for gaining points for general election was claiming success in ending the loadshedding issue and thus deceiving the masses. The PPP regime had provided relief to growers of Punjab, but Nawaz Sharif had deprived them of their rights.

