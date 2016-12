LAHORE

Pakistan Railway has decided to introduce Global Positioning System (GPS) and tracking system in trains. Initially, the system would be introduced in trains between Lahore and Rawalpindi and Peshawar, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan Railway, Muhammad Javed Anwar, at Railway Headquarters on Wednesday.

