SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah Tuesday described children as future of the country and said it was imperative to provide them better health and education facilities. Addressing the children residing in Pakistan Sweet Home, he said peace, tolerance, kindness and cleanliness were the basics of their religion and they could meet any challenge by adopting the Islamic way of life. The opposition leader said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto had nationalised the educational institutions during their premiership to provide equal opportunities to every citizen to get education.

He urged the philanthropist to visit the institutions they were supporting, saying it would increase the confidence in the orphans who were residing there. Khursheed said fostering and supporting of orphans was a noble and pointed out that provision of education facility and moral building of the children was necessary to make them best human and good citizen and to eliminate extremism and terrorism from the country. On the occasion, he distributed gifts and clothes among the children.

