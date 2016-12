SUKKUR: Four people were killed in Khairpur in two road accidents. Asghar Arian, Khadim Jogi and a six-year-old boy, Muhammad Ayan, died in a collision between a car and a truck on the National Highway. In a similar accident on the Mehran Indus Highway, Lal Khatoon Manghnhar died while her son, Nadir, sustained injuries.

Four die in accidents was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174522-Four-die-in-accidents/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Four die in accidents" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174522-Four-die-in-accidents.