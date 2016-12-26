Muslims’ unity

-
Muslims’ unityDecember 26, 2016Print : Newspost
It is quite unfortunate that there is no proper organisation to represent Muslims around the world. There is only the OIC which has also failed to address the major issues confronting Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir, Palestine, or elsewhere in the world. Instead of taking joint efforts to safeguard them, it has succumbed to sectarian interest. It seems that member countries have divided into groups and support a country with which they have friendly ties. These alliances have affected the essence of the organisation. One can easily say that the OIC is not the conglomerate of Muslim countries anymore.
Unlike the United Nations (UN) which has remained very active whether in Syria, Palestine or Kashmir, the OIC has not played its part. In fact, there is need of new organization which can unite the Muslim community and provide them solace against threats.
Abdul Hafeez Jatoi
Hyderabad