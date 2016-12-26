It is quite unfortunate that there is no proper organisation to represent Muslims around the world. There is only the OIC which has also failed to address the major issues confronting Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir, Palestine, or elsewhere in the world. Instead of taking joint efforts to safeguard them, it has succumbed to sectarian interest. It seems that member countries have divided into groups and support a country with which they have friendly ties. These alliances have affected the essence of the organisation. One can easily say that the OIC is not the conglomerate of Muslim countries anymore.

Unlike the United Nations (UN) which has remained very active whether in Syria, Palestine or Kashmir, the OIC has not played its part. In fact, there is need of new organization which can unite the Muslim community and provide them solace against threats.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi

Hyderabad

0



0







Muslims’ unity was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174448-Muslims-unity/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Muslims’ unity" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174448-Muslims-unity.