PMA cadets present ceremonial guard at Mazar-e-Quaid

A contingent of Gentlemen Cadets from the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul presented ceremonial guard at the Mazar-e-Quaid on Sunday as part of the celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of the founder of the country, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Major Gen Abdullah Dogar, the commandant of the Pakistan Military Academy, reviewed the parade, laid a floral wreath, and offered fateha.

The first passing out parade of the Pakistan Military Academy was held on December 25, 1948. It was reviewed by the then Governor General of Pakistan, Khawaja Nazimuddin, who presented the Quaid-e-Azam banner to the champion company. The Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul has the singular honour of being the only military institution designated as “Quaid-e-Azam’s Own” by the founder of the country himself as the colonel-in-chief of the academy.

The ceremony by the cadets is a regular annual feature to pay homage to the father of the nation.

Bilawal pays tribute

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum to pay tribute to the father of the nation, news agencies added.

He laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other cabinet members were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media on the occasion, the young PPP leader called for coordinated efforts to make Pakistan the nation envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Replying a question, he said he had had no contact with Fatima Bhutto and Zulfiqar Junior for a long time. He said that irrespective of the politics both were part of his family.

Replying another question, Bilawal said the people should wait to learn what good news PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari would give on December 27.

In a message released by the PPP media cell, Bilawal pledged to uphold the vision of the founder of the nation and said that “we are fortunate for having a visionary leader like him who snatched freedom through his untiring political struggle and skills”.

He said Pakistan achieved independence from the imperial yoke seven decades ago through a democratic struggle, but the untimely death of the nation’s greatest statesman impeded the journey to a democratic system.

Therefore, he said, the best way to pay homage to the Quaid-e-Azam was to pursue his vision of a democratic, safe and secure, strong, progressive and model Muslim nation on the world map.

Bilawal also visited the St. Partrick s Church to greet the Christian community on their festive occasion of Christmas.

He cut a Christmas cake and said that the minorities in Pakistan had the desire to peace and tolerance in the country. He said that the laws might differ on the rights of the minorities, but there was no difference in the hearts and mind of the people.

He said that he had complete respect for all people irrespective of religion. Bilawal had on Saturday issued a message on Twitter that the PPP was the political home for every Pakistani irrespective of their religion.

“We celebrate and mourn together as an integrated nation. Like Eid and Diwali we will celebrate Christmas also together and share each other festivities,” he said.

